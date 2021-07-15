Nia Jax took to Twitter this afternoon to explain a viral tweet she had made earlier in the day, reassuring many of her fans who were concerned.

Jax tweeted this morning and thanked fans with a vague tweet. This led to dozens of fans responding with messages of concern, wondering if she had been released by WWE or something worse.

She wrote, “Thank you all [folded hands emoji] [heart emoji]”

At the same time she posted a cryptic message to her Instagram Stories that said, “Growth is painful. Change is painful. But nothing is as painful as staying stuck somewhere you don’t belong.”

After a few hours of fans wondering what was going on, Jax returned to Twitter and explained the posts.

A fan wrote, “you can’t post cryptic tweets like that and leave… she got me stressed out”

Jax responded and said she was just showing “PURE GRATITUDE” to her supporters.

“Oh no! Just PURE GRATITUDE to everyone!!! Never taking anything for granted in life. Love you all so much [heart emoji x 7],” she wrote.

You can see the full tweets from Jax below:

Thank you all 🙏🏽❤️ — 🦹🏽‍♀️ (@NiaJaxWWE) July 15, 2021

Oh no! Just PURE GRATITUDE to everyone!!! Never taking anything for granted in life. Love you all so much ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/JCKanBMrzN — 🦹🏽‍♀️ (@NiaJaxWWE) July 15, 2021

