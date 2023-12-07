Nia Jax recently spoke with Karolyi from Q1057 and 1035 to discuss a wide range of topics.

During the interview, Jax admitted that her personality is more of a heel, which she feels is why she’s booked as that with her character in WWE.

“I think my personality is more heel. I don’t really care if people like me or not, most people don’t like me, and that actually fuels my fire to go get in there and just really get them p***ed off even more.” Jax conitnued, “It’s definitely fun being a heel, babyfaces –- meh, not for me,” she said on which role she prefers taking on.” “I’m not trying to get everybody to like me.”

H/T to Wrestling Inc for the quotes