WWE continued honoring Hulk Hogan on-screen with a 10-bell salute to open this week’s episode of NXT. Tuesday night’s show began with the NXT roster assembled in the ring for the tribute to Hogan, who passed away last week at the age of 71.

Following the moment of silence, WWE aired the same tribute video that was shown on Monday’s episode of RAW. Similar 10-bell salutes were also held on both RAW and SmackDown earlier in the week.

#WWENXT begins with a 10-bell salute for the legendary WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/UYKNLdfKZM — WWE (@WWE) July 30, 2025

Before this week’s episode of NXT aired on The CW Network, Twitter user @NXTwithNaJee shared a photo of music star Jelly Roll in attendance at the event.

Jelly Roll has been training at the WWE Performance Center as he gears up for his in-ring debut at SummerSlam 2025. He’s set to team with Randy Orton in a tag match against Logan Paul and Drew McIntyre.

WWE is conducting its latest round of athlete tryouts during SummerSlam 2025 weekend in New Jersey.

The WWE Recruit page offers a glimpse at some of the participants in attendance, highlighting a diverse group of athletes from various backgrounds.

Among those taking part are collegiate wrestlers Jha’Quan Anderson and Jeffrey Jacome, powerlifter Ellen Viking, and several independent wrestling talents including Ben Bishop, Zoe Sager, Anita Vaughn, Will Kroos, Division I wrestler Aeden Begue, and Ariana Milian.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WWE Recruit (@wwerecruit)

Nia Jax made a shocking return to WWE NXT this week, laying out Lash Legend and helping Fallon Henley secure the win.

During the match, Lash evaded an attack from NXT Women’s and TNA Knockouts Champion Jacy Jayne at ringside and dropped her with a pump kick. But with her attention elsewhere, Nia Jax blindsided Lash from behind. Jax then threw her back into the ring, where Henley capitalized with a Fameasser to score the pinfall.

After the bell, Jax wasn’t done — she delivered the Annihilator to further punish Lash.

Jax originally launched her WWE career in NXT and was called up to the main roster in 2016. Her last appearance in NXT came in 2021.