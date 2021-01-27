Lacey Evans, Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler defeated Charlotte Flair, Dana Brooke & Mandy Rose on Monday’s episode of WWE Raw.

During it, there was a nasty bump where Jax hit a powerbomb into a chokeslam on Brooke, which resulted in her head hitting the mat hard. This was the latest incident in which a wrestler nearly got injured.

Whenever this happens, fans voice their takes about Jax being an unsafe worker. Jax responded to the latest criticism by calling them whiners.