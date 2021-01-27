Lacey Evans, Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler defeated Charlotte Flair, Dana Brooke & Mandy Rose on Monday’s episode of WWE Raw.
During it, there was a nasty bump where Jax hit a powerbomb into a chokeslam on Brooke, which resulted in her head hitting the mat hard. This was the latest incident in which a wrestler nearly got injured.
Whenever this happens, fans voice their takes about Jax being an unsafe worker. Jax responded to the latest criticism by calling them whiners.
🤣😂🤣 a thread of whiners. Love to see it. 😘 https://t.co/j1TrJzq8Cx
— 🌺 (@NiaJaxWWE) January 26, 2021