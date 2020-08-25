Nia Jax on How The Rock Has Encouraged Her & More, Videos of Jax on ABC’s “What Would You Do?”

As noted before, WWE RAW Superstar Nia Jax will be appearing on ABC’s “What Would You Do?” show tonight at 9pm ET. Below are clips from the “Mean Girls” episode, sent to us today by ABC. Highlights from the interview were also sent in:
The impact bullying has on teenagers:
“It kills your confidence, especially when you’re young and you want to be a part of everything. When there’s a clique like that, that comes and attacks you and attacks how you look, you second guess everything about yourself. You can’t really find that confidence you really need when you grow up.”
How she’s helped impact the lives of young girls:
“Young girls would come up to me and say how inspired they were. Young girls need to be able to see themselves on TV, relate and see situations that they actually are involved in everyday at school.”
Advice she gave to actors on the episode:
“You should love who you are at whatever age. Embrace everybody’s differences and just grow up happy and confident. You know, rule the world.”
How cousin The Rock encouraged her:
“He said, ‘You’re beautiful. You’re athletic…You have so much to offer.’ Growing up thinking that I don’t fit in, that actually is what makes me a better superstar. Not fitting in and showing people that not fitting in is a good thing.”
