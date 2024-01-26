Nia Jax is one of the first WWE superstars to be asked about the latest accusations made against Vince McMahon.

As noted, McMahon was named in a lawsuit yesterday that accused him of sexual assault, mental abuse, and sex trafficking. The story surfacing could not have been worse timing for WWE as it prepares to run its annual Royal Rumble event tomorrow night, as well as a SmackDown taping this evening. Former women’s champion Nia Jax was asked about the McMahon accusations and how they affected her mentally by Nick Hausman of Haus of Wrestling during a media scrum promoting the Rumble.

Oh, it doesn’t, you know, I’m all business. And, you know, this business is built on hard work and dedication, and that’s what every single wrestler in this room is doing right now, and so we just move forward. And it’s, you know, and we’re gonna put on an amazing show.

Jax will be looking to make a big splash in tomorrow’s Rumble matchup, her first since officially returning to the company last year. She did make a surprise cameo in the 2023 Rumble but she was not initially signed after that happened.