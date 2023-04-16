Nia Jax says there is nothing like pro wrestling.

The former women’s champion spoke on this topic during a recent interview on Ring The Belle, where she also discussed her brief return to WWE at this past January’s Royal Rumble event. WWE actually released a t-shirt on that night leading many to believe that she had returned full-time. Here is what she had to say about the shirt.

I’m the last person to know. Honestly. How many times have they told me right before something happens? Rumble (2019), Survivor Series (2018), even coming back for the Rumble. I’m the last person to know. I couldn’t tell you. ‘Give us the tea.’ I don’t know. They’re going to tell me last minute. That’s probably what may or may not happen, who knows.

Jax later discusses how much she misses wrestling, and that she still trains with Natalya and TJ Wilson whenever she gets a chance.

There is nothing like it. There is nothing like getting in the ring and performing in front of thousands of people. When I went back for the Rumble, even for that brief little moment. I was like, ‘ah.’ That adrenaline hit, the heart was pumping, the chills were going. I was like, ‘Damn, I wish I would have been in there longer. I wish I would have had a full match.’ It hit me. I go train with Nattie (Neidhart) and TJ (Wilson) sometimes in their ring. Just for a good workout. You still have that fire.

Despite getting a huge pop, Jax’s Royal Rumble return was a one-off, and she has not been seen on WWE television since. In a separate interview, she did say she was interested in competing for AEW. You can read about that here.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)