Nia Jax recently appeared as a guest on the Beyond The Bell podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling and WWE.

During the discussion, the WWE Women’s Tag-Team Champion spoke about getting emotional when seeing the reaction Lash Legend had to their title win, CM Punk’s comments on Roman Reigns’ deceased father Sika Anoa’i, as well as why she apologized to Shayna Baszler.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where she touches on these topics with her thoughts. Also embedded below is a complete video archive of the discussion.

On CM Punk’s comments about Roman Reigns’ deceased father Sika Anoa’i: “I think small men bark loud. In that moment right there, he was probably feeling a little confident. It’s funny because you see him walk away right after he says that line. That doesn’t bother me because I know what my family is physically capable of, we’ve shown it over the last three decades. That’s fine, he can speak all he wants but when it comes down to it, the person who is going to be reigning over Phil will be none other than the OTC.”

On getting emotional after seeing Lash Legend’s reaction to their tag-team title win: “It’s so funny because we’re the badasses, we’re the heels, we’re the jerks. Were supposed to stay stoic but like, I got super emotional watching Lash win the tag titles and her first ever title in the WWE. I started to get emotional and I’m like, hold it together, keep it together, you’re supposed to be a badass. It was such a beautiful moment and to see the look on her face hearing the 1-2-3 and then bringing us the title, it was such a beautiful moment. I’m never gonna forget that.”

On being vulnerable and at her heaviest during SummerSlam 2022 weekend and apologizing to Shayna Baszler for not giving her best effort during their tag-team run: “It’s funny because you met me in Nashville and that’s when I wasn’t with the company. That weekend was when I found out that I was my heaviest, I was large but not healthy. That was when I had to sit and re-evaluate. I had to go back and watch my wrestling and watch what I used to do. It was funny cause I sat with Shayna, Shayna is one of my closest friends outside of work as well. I just remember looking at her when I watched myself back and saying, ‘I’m so sorry that I didn’t give you the best that I could have given you just because I wasn’t my healthiest.’ I saw that I moved slower, I wasn’t crisp enough, I wasn’t there. I think it helped me on my return because now I feel as though I have a little bit more of an edge because I am a little bit quicker, I’m a little bit lighter on my feet. I can definitely perform a little bit better than I used to. It was that time off that I didn’t realize I really needed to re-evaluate myself and thankfully have the opportunity to come back better.”