Nia Jax came to the defense of NXT star Aliyah.

It happened after the former WWE Raw women’s Champion praised her on social media. This led to a troll knocking her, which led to a fiery response from Jax.

“No she’s not! @WWE_Aliyah is tougher than most women! She has endured more than anyone in any division could! And she continues to get back up, have a smile and does whatever is asked of her! In a battle, I would take @WWE_Aliyah over a lot of people! I admire her dearly.”

Jax and Shayna Baszler will defend the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles against Asuka and her mystery partner at Sunday’s WWE TLC PPV event.