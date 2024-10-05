Your winner … #andSTILL.

WWE Women’s Champion “Queen” Nia Jax successfully retained her title with a victory over Bayley in the second match of the evening at the WWE Bad Blood 2024 premium live event at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA.

Near the end of the bout, Tiffany Stratton came out with her Money In The Bank briefcase as Jax is down and out after bumping the referee, who was also out. She laid out Bayley with the briefcase and thought about cashing it in, but as she helped the referee up, she turned to check on Nia, to make sure she was still down.

The referee recovers and is holding the briefcase and Tiffy sees Nia sit up like The Undertaker out of nowhere. She yanks the briefcase back from the ref and pleads with Jax, who gets in her face, assuring her she came out to help and not cash-in. Bayley tries rolling Jax up, but Jax kicks out, lays out Bayley and hits her finisher for the win.

Check out full match video highlights of Nia Jax vs. Bayley for the WWE Women’s Championship from WWE Bad Blood 2024 via the media players embedded below.

