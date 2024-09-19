Nia Jax has unfinished business left to resolve with Becky Lynch.

The WWE Women’s Champion and 2024 Queen of the Ring spoke about “The Man” being on the sidelines from WWE, and how she has earned the time off she is having right now.

“Becky Lynch is going to go down as one of the greatest in our business,” Jax told Adrian Hernandez of Unlikely. “She has put in a lot of work and she has earned her time off.”

Jax would then go on to talk about her interest in settling their unfinished business upon the return of “Big Time Becks” to the scene in WWE.

“I do take a little bit of credit for being able to give her another punch to the face and squashing the sh*t out of her,” Jax said. “I hope one day, when she does come back, we get to have another face off. I don’t think we’re done with our business. We’ll see.”

As noted on Wednesday, there are starting to be whispers about a Becky Lynch return to WWE in the near future.

