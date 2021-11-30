Former WWE Superstar Nia Jax (Lina Fanene) took to Twitter this week and revealed that she plans on “spilling gossip” about her time with the company.

Jax revealed that she will be appearing on Renee Paquette’s “Oral Sessions” podcast in the near future.

“Lol don’t worry, I’ll be chatting (spilling gossip) with @ReneePaquette eventually [winking face with tongue emoji] [kiss face emoji] [smiling face with hearts emoji],” she wrote.

Paquette responded, “The mics are hot baby!!!! [raised hands emoji x 2]”

Jax later said the discussion will be “strictly gossip” as she has “hot tea” on everyone.

“Girl, it’s gonna be strictly gossip and hot tea I have on everyone!!! [smiling face with horns emoji] [fire emoji] MUAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAH!!!!,” she wrote.

There’s no word on what Jax has planned for the future as she said earlier this week that it is “highly unlikely” that she will wrestle again.

WWE released Jax and 17 other talents back on Thursday, November 4, citing budget cuts as the reason. She will become a free agent on Wednesday, February 2, 2022 when her 90-day non-compete clause with WWE expires.

Stay tuned for more on Jax. You can see her related tweets below:

