Nia Jax believes WWE’s women’s division has spent the past decade proving that female Superstars are more than capable of carrying the biggest spots on the card.

During a recent interview with Jimmy V3, the former WWE Women’s Champion reflected on the evolution of women’s wrestling in WWE, particularly the role Paul “Triple H” Levesque played in elevating the division during his time overseeing NXT.

Jax, who began her WWE career in NXT before moving to the main roster, credited Triple H with helping establish women as a major attraction during the brand’s black-and-gold era.

“I agree,” she said. “Because I was there in the black and gold when Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque was really making the women … kind of just making the show about how good the women are. He really did invest in us and like prove to like the whole wrestling industry that women are just as good as an athlete as the men, and if not sometimes better and storytelling in the ring.”

Jax continued by pointing to the progress WWE’s female performers have made over the past decade, including regularly competing in main events and delivering some of the most memorable matches on major shows.

“So, you know, it’s been about like, I want to say a decade of us women in WWE kind of just like taking over,” she continued. “Like being in the main event picture and sometimes being the best match on the card over the men. So, you know, we have been kind of proving into the entertainment industry that women can hold that top spot.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Jax shared an interesting story about the origins of her WWE ring name, revealing that part of it was inspired by the popular television series Sons of Anarchy.

According to Jax, WWE required prospective Superstars to submit potential ring names for approval, with the company’s legal department reviewing the options before making a final decision.

“So back when we were choosing names, like, we had to send a list of names of, like, what we possibly wanted, and they ran it through, I think, like, their legal department to see what they can actually give us,” she began. “Nia, you know, I pronounce it Na-ya, but Nia is actually a Samoan woman name.”

While the first half of her ring name came from Samoan culture, the surname was inspired by Charlie Hunnam’s character, Jax Teller, from the FX television drama.

“Like a name in the Samoan culture,” she continued. “And Jax is from Jax Teller, because at the time I was obsessed with Sons of Anarchy, and yeah, it was such a great show, and so Nia Jax came about from from that.”