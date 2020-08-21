Nia Jax Set To Appear On ABC’s “What Would You Do?” Program

ABC network issued the following press release announcing that WWE superstar and former Raw women’s champion will be appearing on the August 25th episode of their “What Would You Do?” television program to discuss bullying. Details are below.

‘What Would You Do?’ Airs on Tuesday, August 25 (9:00 – 10:00 p.m. ET) on ABC

With the Trump administration promising to build a 450-mile border wall along the U.S.-Mexico border by the end of 2020, a new episode of ABC News’ “What Would You Do?” features a scenario inspired by the wall debate. Filmed in New Jersey and El Paso, Texas, hidden cameras capture both sides of this hot topic.

Professional WWE wrestler Nia Jax also joins the episode behind-the-scenes to discuss bullying, which she’s personally experienced. “What Would You Do?” airs on Tuesday, August 25 (9:00 – 10:00 p.m. ET) on ABC.

“What Would You Do?” with Anchor John Quiñones reveals how people behave when they think no one is watching by using hidden cameras to record real reactions to thought-provoking scenarios created by actors.