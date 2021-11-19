Former WWE Superstar Nia Jax has switched up her look.

As seen below, Jax posted a new Instagram video today that shows a sleek new hairstyle, different from the curly look she left WWE with.

Jax was released by WWE on November 4, and will become a free agent when her 90-day WWE non-compete clause expire on Wednesday, February 2.

Stay tuned for more on Jax and her post-WWE plans. You can see her new look vs. her old look below:

