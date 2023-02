Nia Jax returned to WWE in the 30-Woman Royal Rumble after being released by WWE in 2021.

Appearing on Highspots Sign It Live, Jax was asked whether she knew ahead of time about the Rumble appearance.

“No, I did not,” she replied. Regarding her gear, she said, “I had it very quickly rushed.”

She had not wrestled since her release and entered the bout at number 30. Jax lasted under two minutes in the bout before a dozen stars got over the top rope.

