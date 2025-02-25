– Nia Jax is proud of Ava, so much so that she would like to see her move up to the WWE main roster. During an interview with TV Insider, the former WWE Women’s Champion shared her thoughts.

“I’m so proud of her,” she said. “She has really come into her own. Who would have thought just being the NXT general manager she would just shine in? I even said to her the other day, ‘This year has been so good for you.’ I feel her confidence has gotten bigger. She is running that show and with ease. I can’t wait to see where it goes. I want to see her up here on the main roster, possibly doing a similar role as well.”

– Jake “The Snake” Roberts is one of very few talents in the WWE 2K video games while still working for AEW. During the latest episode of his Snake Pit podcast, he explained why this is able to be the case.

“Well, I’m special,” he said. “It’s a situation where I’m going to work for AEW, and I’d like to keep my legends contract. I told AEW that I was going to try to keep it. They said, ‘Fine, do it.’ So when I went to WWE, I told them I was going to work for AEW, and they gave me their blessing. Let’s face it, they still want to make money off of me.”

– WWE released a special compilation video dubbed “Sami Zayn vs. Kevin Owens – Road to Elimination Chamber 2025,” which looks at the rivalry between the former friends heading into their unsanctioned showdown at Saturday’s WWE Elimination Chamber: Toronto premium live event.