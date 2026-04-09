We have heard MJF’s reaction to AEW and TNA issues leading to the cancellation of his highly-anticipated match against TNA Wrestling star Nic Nemeth at the upcoming Create-A-Pro: Monumental Moment show on May 1 in Melville, New York.

Now it’s time to hear the reaction from “The Wanted Man.”

Nic Nemeth addressed the AEW and TNA issues resulting in his match against MJF being cancelled during the April 8 episode of Busted Open Radio on SiriusXM.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the episode where he touches on this topic with his thoughts.

On the match with MJF being cancelled due to ongoing TNA and AEW issues: “You know, I was really looking forward to this. I was really, really excited. But, yes, as of yesterday, as I was flying in, I found out, because of certain partnerships and brands, TNA President Carlos Silva had to make a difficult decision and protect a couple of brands down the line and things that are actually contractually obligated to happen — can’t just kind of do whatever we want. Even though I think some things were approved at a different time, when it became the situation that it is now with a couple of different things happening at once, I feel like — I’m crushed. Because I was very much looking forward to doing this, but it’s unable to happen at the moment.”

On how he and MJF will both still be working the Create-A-Pro show and how he hates the way things turned out: “[I’m] still doing the Create-A-Pro show, and refunds will be available. MJF is going to do an open challenge there and he’s still going to be signing and doing all of the things at Create-A-Pro for that big show. All of those things will happen. I’m going to wrestle Bear Bronson for the first time ever. I hate that it had to come out this way. I hate that this wasn’t all taken care of in the past. But that’s something we can all work on, I gotta start reading some fine print and we have to protect people that we actually work with and we have partnerships with. Usually I’m pretty great about that, so I’ll stay on that for everything that we do.”

On being bummed that the MJF match is off and how he still wants to make it happen one day: “I’m bummed out. I’m going to try and make this match happen one day, and hopefully soon. But at the moment, it is currently not happening.”