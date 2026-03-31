The war of words between MJF and Nic Nemeth is heating up.

And it may be getting more personal by the day.

As noted, MJF recently took aim at Nemeth in a lengthy social media post, accusing him of disrespect and ultimately issuing a challenge for a match.

That bout has since been made official by Create-A-Pro Wrestling for an event scheduled in May in Melville, New York.

While promoting the upcoming clash, Nemeth spoke with Pep Shop Collectibles and didn’t hold back when addressing MJF’s comments, suggesting what began as hype quickly turned into something more hostile.

“We saw some beef online, it was Max being insecure and being mad at me and saying a bunch of mean things and some of them true. He made some good points. Some digs, some gut punches that hurt. All I did was say that I think the world of him and I want him to be better and I want him to be like Dylan Carrizo. I want him to be someone that leads his company and leads everybody into 10 years from now where they’re talking about this might be one of the greatest of all time. So, I look forward to it.”

Nemeth didn’t stop there.

He went on to claim that MJF may be trying to stir things up to the point where AEW President Tony Khan could step in and potentially pull the plug on the match altogether.

“As long as his boss (Tony Khan) lets him fight me, I think he’s counting on his boss stepping in and being like ‘Oh, sorry’ because he’s afraid to back down now,” Nemeth stated. “I ain’t afraid of sh*t, I don’t lose to anybody. I think I’m the best damn wrestler going today and then some. That’s me being humble.”

That confidence quickly turned into a warning shot.

Nemeth made it clear he’s not just showing up for a competitive match, he’s coming in with intentions to do serious damage.

“I look forward to this match, I look forward to kicking the sh*t out of him, maybe breaking his leg and tapping him out if I have to.”