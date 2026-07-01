Nic Nemeth is entering a new chapter in TNA Wrestling after reclaiming the company’s top prize at Slammiversary.

Nemeth defeated Mike Santana in the main event of the 2026 TNA Slammiversary pay-per-view to capture the TNA World Championship for the second time in his career. Following the victory, “The Wanted Man” discussed the title change during an appearance on Busted Open, reflecting on the physical battle with Santana and what lies ahead as champion.

“It was a blast and we knew that’s what it was going in there and we mentioned this on Busted Open or even Off The Ropes before, I know he’s an ass-kicking badass guy and he’s had the company on his back for a while, and I knew we weren’t going out to do headlock takeovers and for me to show off technique,” Nemeth said. “It was to go fight and beat the hell out of each other and then the last guy standing in that ring.”

Looking ahead, Nemeth said he’s prepared to embrace the responsibility that comes with once again leading the promotion as its world champion.

“Now I get the task of having the big target on my back as I take over carrying the reins so it was my turn to do that now,” he continued. “I’ve been very viable and ready to go in that position for a long time. I’ve been fortunate that, injury-wise, I’ve been good to go for 23 consecutive years and there’s a reason. With the equity and the star power in my name and my work out there. But I feel like I’m the right guy to take TNA right now and keep going in the same direction we’ve been going for a while.”

Nic Nemeth is scheduled to appear on the July 2 episode of TNA iMPACT, where fans are expected to hear from the new two-time TNA World Champion following his Slammiversary victory.