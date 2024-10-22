Brody King isn’t afraid of a fight with Bobby Lashley.

While speaking with Sportskeeda, the AEW wrestler commented on the recent arrival of MVP and whether he may come face-to-face with Bobby Lashley when the Almighty One eventually makes his All Elite Wrestling debut.

You can check out some highlights from the interview below:

On MVP arriving in AEW: “If anybody knows my career, I’ve actually had a lot of history with MVP. We wrestled at MLW. When I was on the indies, he was kind of like…he’s one of the first people to kind of take me under his wing and…I would consider him a mentor. He gave me a lot of great advice when I was very young in the business that I still hold true today. So when I saw him show up on AEW, it was just as much of a surprise to me as it was to the audience. And I walked right up to him after he was done and said ‘Welcome to AEW. Glad you’re here.’ Gave him a hug and a handshake.”

On Bobby Lashley: “I’ve never met him. I’ve never had any contact with him. But you know, I’m looking forward to, maybe one day, standing across the ring from him. I’m never scared of a big challenge.”

Nic Nemeth says Jon Moxley is the MVP of AEW.

While appearing on a recent edition of the “Busted Open Radio” podcast, the TNA World Champion praised the reigning AEW World Champion for always being reliable.

You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:

On if there is someone behind Moxley’s stable in the storyline: “They could be alluding to somebody ‘higher power’ or something, but I really think it’s just we’re getting a reset. Absolute MVP of AEW since they started is Moxley. They go back to him — when in doubt, go back to him.”

On the difficulty of having Moxley get booed by AEW fans: “There’s a reason it’s hard to boo Jon Moxley, even if he’s playing a heel or an extra-vicious heel, because behind the scenes, you know what he’s done for the company.”