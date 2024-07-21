Nic Nemeth had his crowning moment in TNA Wrestling on Saturday night.

The former WWE Superstar known as Dolph Ziggler finally captured the TNA World Championship with an upset victory in the six-man world championship main event of the TNA Slammiversary 2024 pay-per-view.

At TNA Slammiversary 2024 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada on Saturday, July 20, the main event saw Steve Maclin as the first eliminated.

Moose would then be the next to get pinned, to the shock of the sold out Montreal crowd, when Joe Hendry hit his Standing Ovation on him for the three-count.

Josh Alexander then shocked fans when he turned heel and hit Hendry with a low-blow and a C4 Spike to quickly eliminate him seconds later.

From there, it was down to Alexander, Nemeth and Frankie Kazarian. After Alexander was eliminated, Nemeth would go on to hit his Danger Zone finisher on Kaz for the final fall in the match.

With the win, Nic Nemeth is the new TNA World Champion. Several other TNA title-holders and stars came to the ring to join Nemeth for his big celebration as the pay-per-view went off the air.