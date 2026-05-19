Nic Nemeth is truly “The Wanted Man.”

The former WWE Superstar known as Dolph Ziggler recently appeared as a guest on the Sweet Pop podcast for an in-depth interview (see video below), during which he claimed he had turned down multiple invites to return to WWE before ultimately coming back for John Cena’s “The Last Time Is Now” retirement tournament, as well as his selflessness during his time with the company.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts. Also embedded below is a complete video archive of the discussion.

On how he turned down several requests for him to return to WWE until a request came in to return for John Cena’s ‘The Last Time Is Now’ tournament: “They had asked me to come back a couple different times for some other things, and I was like, ‘Uh, I don’t know. It’s been two years. I don’t really want to,’ and then they said, ‘This is for Cena.’ They said, ‘We’ve had a million matches together. Incredible guy. We’ve done so much. We have a story. We have a history, and I know all the good that he’s done. You could roll down a Santa Claus list of everything he’s done, what he’s done for us in the back, what he’s done to help the guys and girls, what he’s done granting wishes… everything. Come on, he’s the greatest of all time. So now, come back for this tournament? Yeah—hell yeah, I’ll come back. I really wanted to go, ‘I want you to see how good I am still.”

On his selflessness during his time with the company: “Everybody has a different perspective, guys like Shawn Michaels and Lance Storm think very differently, right? But the core ideas, the 101 psychology of what works and what doesn’t, will never go away. That’s always there, and that’s what linked me to all these different teachers, and to a fault, I was a little selfless. I was like, ‘I want you to look great. I want this match to be great. I want everyone to be talking about it,’ instead of going, ‘I want to be talked about as world champion,’ and there’s a difference there. Maybe it’s a reason I had a job for 20 years. But also, it’s detrimental to yourself when you’re not fully stepping on some backs and knifing some people in the back. When you’re not doing that, you miss out on getting ahead.”