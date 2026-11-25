– Nic Nemeth thinks CM Punk is more likely to turn on Cody Rhodes than the other way around. On Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray asked whether WWE could come out of Survivor Series with Rhodes still the babyface. What caught Nemeth’s eye was how hard Punk sold everyone on the idea that he was having fun with Cody before he found out Seth Rollins was joining Team USA.

“He’s trying to embrace the USA stuff. It’s not for him, but he’s kind of joking around and being into it. Okay, got it. Cody wants to be Mr. USA, whether he’s just wearing the suit or caring about it or not. And it’s like, okay, he’s trying.”

Punk has since publicly questioned Cody’s decision to recruit Rollins. Nemeth could picture Punk wiping the patriotic paint off his face and deciding that trusting Cody was his mistake.

“I could see Punk turning way more than I could see Cody.”

Bully saw a reversal of Punk’s own Survivor Series return. Rollins let everyone in the building know how angry he was that night. This time, Bully was watching what Punk did with his eyes.

“The look of shock on Punk’s face reminded me of the look of shock on Rollins’s face when Punk returned at Survivor Series a couple of years ago.”

“Punk was mad in his own way. He was kind of the quiet, controlled. He was bottling it all up inside.”

– Rollins getting a return pop at all reminded Nemeth of an idea he repeatedly took to Vince McMahon and Triple H during his WWE run. Nemeth said he spent 16 consecutive years working Mondays and Fridays, and staying healthy meant he rarely got a break.

“I constantly pitched this to Vince and Hunter the last couple of years of manufactured vacations to where you don’t have to tear your quad and be out for eight months to get this big return, but then you’re also not in a situation like I was for 16 consecutive years every Monday and Friday where you don’t have a day off ’cause you never got hurt and Vince won’t give you the day off because he doesn’t take the day off.”

Nemeth wanted WWE to write those breaks into its stories, especially for veterans. Rollins was his example of what the audience gets out of the deal. Had Seth been on Raw every week, fans might have spent the whole segment waiting for Cody to say the obvious name.

“Give them storyline reasons to just go away for a month, a two or three every once in a while so everyone can rotate and you extend everyone’s careers and now you’re manufacturing those organic big return moments.”

Source: Bully Ray and Nic Nemeth on Busted Open Radio.