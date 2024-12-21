Nic Nemeth is a “Wanted Man.”

But does WWE want him back for a one-time Dolph Ziggler appearance in the men’s 2025 Royal Rumble match?

During a recent interview with The Daily Star, the TNA World Champion spoke about the possibility.

“I’m trying to think now what music would be better to make everyone go, ‘Oh!’? I don’t know. As much as I’d want to hear my new music, I think we’d play the old stuff, and then maybe the new one on the way out or something,” Nemeth said. “A Rumble spot, though? Dude, that’s so cool. WWE’s killing it right now. To do something fun wear my old trunks, get the old music to play, come out there, and kick somebody in the face? That would be awesome.”

Nemeth continued, “But the most important thing would be creating a viral moment, so I could talk about TNA. That’s the only reason I’d want to do it. It’d be cool to see some old friends, but most importantly, I just… you know, I left on purpose. Not because I hated that place. They’re killing it right now.”

