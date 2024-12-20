Nic Nemeth felt that he was wasting away the final years of his career doing essentially nothing in WWE before parting ways with the company in late-2023.

During an interview this week with The Daily Star, “The Wanted Man” and reigning TNA World Champion explained how his WWE release came about.

“WWE was so great,” Nemeth said. “I still had a year and a half left on my contract, and I said, ‘Please.’ I told them, ‘I’m not doing anything here. I’m just hanging out and doing cold five-minute matches.’”

Nemeth continued, “I said, ‘I don’t know how much longer I’m a believable world champion for any other company. I might have five more years, I might have two, I might have ten, I don’t know. But sitting here collecting a paycheck and working for five minutes a week is not helping WWE, and it sure as hell isn’t helping me.’ Luckily, they gave me the chance to get out of there because I still had time left on my contract. Being able to get out of that bubble was such a relief.”

(H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.)