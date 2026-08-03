Nic Nemeth has fired back at Grayson Waller for insulting TNA Wrestling during his recent WWE NXT appearance. The reigning TNA World Champion responded to Waller during Busted Open Radio.

Waller compared becoming TNA World Champion to being the best basketball player at a local YMCA while targeting former champion Cruz Montana.

Wrestling Headlines previously reported on Waller’s unscripted-style NXT microphone segment, which also included criticism of WWE, Austin Theory and Tony D’Angelo.

Nemeth said he understood why Waller used the comparison because he might deliver a similar insult while portraying his own character. He challenged Waller’s credibility by pointing to his return to NXT following an unsuccessful main-roster run.

Nemeth hopes Waller’s demotion motivates him to become a stronger performer and separate himself from the wrestlers currently developing in NXT.

The TNA World Champion also made it clear that he would welcome an opportunity to confront Waller directly.

I welcome any type of interaction with anybody, microphone or fist wise, in the entire world.

If you use any portion of the quotes from this article, please credit Busted Open Radio, with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.