TNA Director of Authority Santino Marella has ordered Nic Nemeth and Leon Slater to stay away from each other before their Bound For Glory world title match. Marella imposed the restriction after security struggled to separate the champion and challenger during the September 24 edition of TNA iMPACT!.

Slater opened the show by saying he was ready to fight Nemeth immediately. The TNA World Champion came to the ring, while his brother Ryan Nemeth approached Slater from behind. Slater spotted Ryan, knocked him from the ring and went after Nic. Security entered, but the two continued fighting through the attempted separation.

Under Marella’s ruling, Nic will be stripped of the TNA World Championship if he attacks Slater. If Slater attacks Nic, he will lose his title opportunity. TNA’s official results describe the penalties as conditions for another attack; neither wrestler lost a title or title shot during Thursday’s segment.

Nemeth is scheduled to defend the world championship against Slater at Bound For Glory on October 11 in Tampa. Slater earned the match by relinquishing his X-Division Championship through Option C. Nic also holds the TNA World Tag Team Championship with Ryan, who qualified for the vacant X-Division title match later in Thursday’s show.

The no-contact order adds a consequence to any confrontation as TNA approaches its pay-per-view. Nemeth is also set for Tampa media appearances ahead of the event. TNA has not said how it will enforce Marella’s ruling outside of its television programming.

Original source: TNA Wrestling’s September 24 iMPACT! results.