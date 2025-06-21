The reactions have started to come in regarding the recreation of CM Punk’s infamous pipe bomb promo from John Cena on Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown.

During the closing moments of the show, as Cena was attacking R-Truth following their main event match, Punk ran out to make the save, only to be attacked and put through the “Slim Jim” table.

Cena then delivered a very similar style promo to Punk’s infamous “pipe bomb” from years ago, as Punk laid in the middle of the broken table. During the promo, Cena mentioned past WWE names, including Dolph Ziggler (Nic Nemeth) and Matt Cardona (Zack Ryder).

Nemeth and Cardona both surfaced on social media after the show to share brief reactions to their names being mentioned. Check out their reaction posts below.