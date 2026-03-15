Nic Nemeth recently shared an interesting detail about the final contract he signed during his time with WWE.

The former WWE Superstar, known to fans for many years as Dolph Ziggler, spoke about the situation while appearing on Off the Ropes with Jonathan Coachman (see video below). During the conversation, Nemeth revealed that he believed WWE’s motivation for offering him that deal was to prevent him from potentially joining AEW.

According to Nemeth, he entered negotiations expecting that the company wouldn’t meet his financial demands because he was already preparing to move on.

“My last contract was to keep me from going to AEW,” Nemeth said. “That was it. It was winked and not said, but it was completely understood.”

He went on to explain that he intentionally asked for what he considered an unusually high amount, assuming the request would push WWE to decline the deal.

“I go, I’m asking for this elaborate amount because I know you won’t pay me what I’m worth. I’m gonna make a move. I’m going elsewhere. They go, nope, we’ll do it. I go, what? Okay.”

In the end, Nemeth did depart WWE and has since found a new home in TNA Wrestling. He announced in January that he had officially re-signed with the company, though the specific terms and length of the agreement have not been publicly revealed.