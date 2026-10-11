Nic Nemeth sees a bright future for several members of the TNA Wrestling roster.

Ahead of Sunday’s TNA Bound For Glory 2026 pay-per-view in Tampa, Florida, the reigning TNA World Champion spoke with Scott Fishman of TV Insider about which performers he believes could emerge as major players for the company over the next year.

Nemeth singled out Ricky Sosa, BDE, Jason Hotch and Mustafa Ali as names to watch, while also expressing confidence in the continued growth of The Elegance Brand.

“I feel like [Ricky] Sosa, BDE, Jason Hotch, even Mustafa Ali, who’s been around for a while will become a permanent fixture in the main event scene,” Nemeth said.

The TNA World Champion went on to discuss The Elegance Brand, suggesting the group could produce multiple breakout stars following the foundation established by Ash By Elegance.

“The Elegance Brand has been waiting to pop off because of all the stuff Ash did to get it kicked off, and now that’s become its own entity,” he continued. “There’s going to be something special over the year where that continues, and there may be some breakout stars out of the group too. Maybe all of them will be breakout stars.”

Nemeth believes Bound For Glory could serve as an important launching point for several of the company’s rising talents.

“There’s so many up-and-comers that you hopefully, if we do this right, come out of Bound For Glory knowing their names.”

One of those rising stars is Leon Slater, who will challenge Nemeth for the TNA World Championship at tonight’s pay-per-view.

Despite being scheduled to defend his title against Slater, Nemeth had nothing but praise for his opponent and made it clear that he believes the young standout has a world championship future regardless of Sunday’s outcome.

“And even if Leon Slater doesn’t pull it off, this guy is a main eventer,” Nemeth said. “This guy can be world champion tomorrow.“

TNA Bound For Glory 2026, featuring Nic Nemeth vs. Leon Slater for the TNA World Championship, goes down on October 11, live from the Yuengling Center in Tampa, FL.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight for live TNA Bound For Glory 2026 Results coverage.