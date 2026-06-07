Nic Nemeth has made his intentions crystal clear regarding his long-awaited Call Your Shot opportunity.

The former TNA World Champion appeared in a digital exclusive on Sunday and announced that he plans to cash in his championship opportunity at Slammiversary 2026, regardless of who is holding the TNA World Championship when the event arrives.

Nemeth earned the Call Your Shot trophy last year and has been holding onto the guaranteed title opportunity ever since.

While he previously attempted to use the contract at Bound For Glory, circumstances prevented him from doing so.

Now, Nemeth says he has a much bigger stage in mind.

Rather than trying to capitalize on an injured or vulnerable champion, Nemeth stated that he intends to challenge the titleholder in a one-on-one match at TNA’s biggest show of the summer.

“As the man with the Call Your Shot trophy, I’ve had many options to call it, and I know what I do, and I know what I’m capable of in this business, and I can do it better than anyone else at any given time, and I’ve waited, and I think I’ve waited a little bit too long,” Nemeth stated. “But as a man of my word, a man of honor in the business of professional wrestling where you don’t find too many, I know that big business, big box office, the big move, the big play is Slammiversary. So get ready for this breaking news here. From one man to an entire world, I will not be taking advantage of a hurt little lamb and trying to sneak my way in as champion.”

The declaration wasn’t just about timing.

Nemeth also made it known that he isn’t concerned with who emerges as champion heading into Slammiversary, naming both Eric Young and current champion Mike Santana as potential opponents.

With confidence, he predicted that the wrestling world will be talking about a new champion once the event is over.

“I am going to Slammiversary, and I don’t care who my opponent is,” he continued. “X wrestler versus Y wrestler will be fighting yours truly. Truly, the wanted man, Nick Nemeth, as I call my shot, I don’t care if it’s Eric Young. I don’t care if it’s your champ, Santana. I know what they’re capable of. I know how hard they hit. But here’s the best move ever. As a gentleman, a man of my word, I am saying it right now. I am calling my shot. At Slammiversary. That’s where the money is. That’s where your boy is. That’s where everyone’s going to be talking the next night. About a brand new champion. You wanted the best. You’re looking at him. The wanted man. Letting everyone in the world know. So there’s no mistake. No crying after. No going, ‘oh what happened. You got you in a little loophole. You cheated.’ No. I’m letting everyone know right now. I am calling my shot. To your face is anybody, Eric Young, Santana versus The Wanted Man for the TNA Championship.”

EXCLUSIVE: @NicTNemeth is giving his word – he's not going to spring the Call Your Shot trophy on somebody, he's calling his shot in advance for #TNASlammiversary. pic.twitter.com/Khg4XTfT9v — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) June 7, 2026