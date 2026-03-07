Nic Nemeth has raised concerns about how The IInspiration were presented during their recent debut on AEW Dynamite.

The team of Jessie McKay and Cassie Lee made their first appearance on AEW television this past Wednesday, but the debut quickly drew attention after the duo suffered a rapid loss to Jamie Hayter and Alex Windsor.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Nemeth admitted he was surprised by how the segment played out.

“I know The IInspiration personally,” Nemeth said. “We had them with us at TNA and WWE for a long time, so already, I like them.”

However, Nemeth explained that the presentation of the match left him confused about AEW’s plans for the team.

“This seemed to me like it was their last day in the company, and I don’t know how to explain it,” he said.

The match itself reportedly lasted only around 90 seconds to two minutes, with McKay and Lee quickly overwhelmed by Hayter and Windsor.

“They got mauled,” Nemeth said. “If this is your debut match on television, on Dynamite for AEW, and that’s what happens? I don’t — I can’t say where they would possibly go in the future from that.”

While Nemeth stopped short of speculating about the situation, he suggested that the presentation made it feel as though the duo might have signed only a short-term deal with the company.

He also offered a possible explanation based on his own experience in WWE. Nemeth recalled a past match he had with Kevin Owens where the planned time for the bout was significantly shortened before the show began.

According to Nemeth, something similar could have happened with The IInspiration’s debut, potentially forcing the match to be rushed or cut down.

Regardless of the reason, Nemeth’s comments highlight the confusion some fans and industry figures have expressed about the team’s abrupt introduction on AEW television. Whether the debut was part of a longer storyline or simply a timing issue behind the scenes remains to be seen.