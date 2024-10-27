Your winner … and STILL TNA World Champion …
Nic Nemeth.
“The Wanted Man” successfully retained his TNA World Championship with a victory over Joe Hendry in the second of three matches billed as the triple-main event of TNA Bound For Glory 2024.
The finish of the bout saw interference from special guest referee Frankie Kazarian, JBL and Ryan Nemeth lead to Nemeth hitting his Danger Zone finisher on Hendry for the pinfall victory.
With the win, Nic Nemeth is still your TNA World Champion.
