Nic Nemeth (Dolph Ziggler in WWE) has one goal in mind for 2025 – elevate TNA Wrestling to the next level.

While speaking with Denise Salcedo for a new interview, the reigning TNA World Champion spoke about his desire to “put some butts in the seats” next year. He said,

“I’m very fortunate that I can think of other things instead. The best part is I don’t, I don’t think titles or like, ‘I need to be in a program with this person,’ or ‘I need to be this champion for six months, none of that stuff. I just go, I love that I am contributing to a company, at the top, and helping other people out behind me.”

He continued, “I hope in 2025, I get fifty different opponents that I can also help make TNA that much better going into 2026. Like I said, it’s a very ambitious 2025 coming up for TNA, and we’ve got to deliver. We booked those buildings. We gotta put the butts in the seats, and I’m telling you, everyone at work is so damn excited to do it.”