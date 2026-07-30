Nic Nemeth believes the attention surrounding TNA Wrestling’s recent departures has overshadowed the talent currently being added and elevated by the company.

Speaking with Counted Out, Nemeth highlighted Ricky Sosa, Leon Slater, BDE, Jada Stone and Harley Hudson as wrestlers capable of becoming important parts of TNA’s future.

He also identified Order 4 and The Elegance Brand as experienced acts that can help establish other members of the roster. Nemeth was particularly impressed with Bear Bronson’s rapid development and growing presence on television.

Nemeth said online discussion tends to amplify every departure while giving less attention to new contracts, returning performers and younger wrestlers receiving increased opportunities.

He contrasted the reaction with WWE’s roster changes, arguing that large rounds of WWE releases are often accepted as normal business while a smaller number of TNA exits create widespread concern.

Nemeth believes TNA’s current numbers are close to even and may favor the incoming side.

If anything, we might have two more new people than we had go away.

If you use any portion of the quotes from this article, please credit Counted Out with Mike and Tyler, with a h/t to Fightful for the transcription.