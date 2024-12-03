A new segment has been announced for this week’s episode of TNA iMPACT.
Ahead of the post-Turning Point 2024 episode of the weekly two-hour TNA on AXS TV and TNA+ prime time Thursday night program, TNA Wrestling has announced that we will hear from TNA World Champion Nic Nemeth.
Previously announced for the 12/5 episode is TNA World Tag-Team Champions The Hardys in action, The Good Hands (Jason Hotch & John Skyler) vs. PCO & Sami Callihan, as well as a TNA X-Division Title #1 Contender Match: Trent Seven vs. JDC vs. KUSHIDA vs. Leon Slater vs. Ace Austin.
