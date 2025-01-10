Nic Nemeth is still a “wanted man” by TNA Wrestling.

According to a new report by Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com, “The Wanted Man” Nic Nemeth has signed a TNA Wrestling contract extension.

Formerly known as Dolph Ziggler in WWE, Nemeth arrived on the scene in TNA back in January of 2024. He would go on to capture the TNA World Championship at TNA Slammiversary 2024 a little over six months later in July.

Nemeth’s initial deal with TNA was set to expire at the start of the New Year of 2025, however the two sides came to an agreement for an extension.

There is no definitive word yet regarding the length of the contract extension.

Nic Nemeth is scheduled to defend the TNA World Championship against rising star Joe Hendry at the upcoming TNA Genesis 2025 pay-per-view scheduled for January 19 at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, TX.