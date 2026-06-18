The reactions to the significant changes in TNA Wrestling continue to surface.

During the June 18 episode of Busted Open Radio, TNA Wrestling star Nic Nemeth addressed the TNA releases of Tommy Dreamer and Sami Callihan that came to light on Wednesday.

Featured below is an excerpt from the episode where he touches on this topic with his thoughts:

“I don’t exactly know what I can give. I like that I don’t have inside business stuff, I just happen to know everybody at work. For the most part, morale when we were working to get the TV deal couldn’t get any higher. As we move on, it has to drop down just a little bit. Then it’s like, ‘Oh, some people are leaving.’ I don’t know exactly what’s going on. When you hear something at work, I don’t want to hear something second and third hand, and then apply it to someone and the office to where I’m hating two different people without knowing the story. I’m going to get the scoop on what’s happening now in two weeks at the pay-per-view. The locker room is such a huge aspect. It’s what got me to sign on to TNA, and I thought we were in a really good place, but the last couple of months, it has been a little weird backstage and it’s been different. I don’t exactly know why, and I can’t put my finger on it.

“The influence Tommy as had on our show and creative, I’ve only been there two and a half years. He’s been there a decade doing so many different roles. So many of us pride ourselves on, ‘I can be the opening match and steal the show, I can be the main event, I can send us to intermission happy.’ I don’t think I can do those other roles that you don’t see behind the scenes, where everyone in the company and any independent wrestler is probably texting and calling every single day, because that’s what you think you’re supposed to do to get ahead. Imagine that every single day. I would throw my phone in a river. Tommy lives off of that because he actually knows everybody and knows what they are capable of. It’s such a valuable aspect to any company. I guess it wasn’t working out with TNA. I don’t even have a story or a cool bullshit story. On the feel and morale of everything, Tommy not being with us hurts, but going forward, we can pick up with our talent and possibly some surprises at the pay-per-view, and people coming on board. There have been several people leaving, but that’s not a crazy thing to happen. There will be real stories that I’m sure there was an issue because you don’t just separate ways with someone if there’s not some kind of issue, so I won’t pretend there isn’t one, but don’t base it just because several contract negotiations were coming up this summer. The locker room, for the most part, is not at the highest it’s ever been, but it’s a pretty tight locker room.”