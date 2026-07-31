TNA World Champion Nic Nemeth has addressed the confusion surrounding the advertising for his upcoming World Championship defense against Jeff Hardy.

Although Nemeth and Hardy squared off on Thursday night in Philadelphia, the match did not air during this week’s live episode of TNA iMPACT.

Instead, it was taped for the August 13 edition of the show. While the bout was not included in the preview for the July 30 broadcast, many fans expected it to take place on the live telecast after TNA promoted the title match as happening on Thursday without clearly explaining that only the live audience would see it.

Taking to social media on Friday, Nemeth acknowledged the confusion and accepted responsibility for not helping make the schedule clearer.

“The wording WAS confusing on the adverts, for a large part of the audience,” Nemeth wrote. “We knew the schedule for weeks & as champ, I take responsibility for not conveying this clearer.”

He also praised Thursday night’s show while looking ahead to the remainder of the television tapings.

“Also; INCREDIBLE main event last night (& for weeks to come) + PHILLY AGAIN TONIGHT!”

Another factor that may have added to the misunderstanding was TNA’s public invitation to NBA superstar and new Philadelphia 76ers forward LeBron James to attend Thursday’s show and serve as the official title holder for the Nemeth vs. Hardy match. James ultimately did not appear, though the promotion helped reinforce the impression that the championship bout would air that night.

TNA is holding back-to-back television tapings at the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, with the Nemeth vs. Hardy TNA World Championship match scheduled to air on the August 13 episode of TNA iMPACT.

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