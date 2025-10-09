Nic Nemeth recently appeared as a guest on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling and WWE.

During the discussion, the former Dolph Ziggler in WWE spoke about his decision to sign with TNA Wrestling, how his surprise was kept a secret, whether or not he was ever close to joining AEW, a potential WWE Hall of Fame induction and the possibility of a return to WWE.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts. Also below is a complete video archive of the discussion.

On signing with TNA: “There were so many people that were letting me know that I was going to AEW that they confused themselves to be extra surprised because they had told me that I was going there. They let me know they knew I was, and they were so blown away by this surprise. I go, I didn’t lead you to believe that, you told me, I didn’t tell you. So many people were like, ‘Hey, 91 days [after your WWE release], I know where you’re going.’ I’m like, Hey, cool. I’m not sure, but hey, let me know.”

On how the surprise was kept a secret: “There’s only a few surprises in the business that can still get people excited. I went out of my way, even some close friends, to say hey, I’m just watching the game, doing something and not saying anything, just because there’s so few things that are kind of cool, and we always kind of ruin them. Even if I told just two or three wrestler friends, it would have been less of a surprise somehow, one way or another. But like an hour before, I’m like, okay, I can tell some people, but I still didn’t. I’m waiting, and then also Ash By Elegance was also backstage, and I was like, Hey, cool. We both get to have this surprise together. This is kind of fun. Nobody knew, and I wasn’t gonna tell anybody. I don’t think I told my parents. I think Ryan knew. But we were also not telling my parents or anybody, just in case.”

On whether he was close to joining AEW: “I wasn’t. I love so many people there. I’ve had a couple of conversations with Tony in the past, and I rooted for those guys every step of the way. AEW being a thing helped a bunch of people out, worst-case scenario, with negotiating and setting up their career for years down the line. I go if this ends in two or three years, it helped a bunch of people out and put some other people on TV, and they’re rocking and rolling and doing their thing. I watched every Wednesday, because I have to talk about it on Thursday. And it’s another one where I gotta watch wrestling. It’s like kind of a joke, but I’ve like come to learn all the people on the show and watching what they do. If I could do all the stuff that everyone does, their top circle, the whole show, really, it has so many different moving parts and pieces to it that I don’t know that I could, from my old style. I can adapt to anything, and I have been, and I even watched. The 2025 version of me still applies some different things that I wouldn’t have done a few years ago. But I don’t know if in a 35-45 minute match, if it wasn’t with me and Bryan Danielson or Jon Moxley, those guys where I know what they’ve done, and I can move around and do some things, but it’s like, if it’s remembering a sequence like I’m getting 30 guys in Contra every two minutes, I would be more vacant in the match, instead of like feeling the emotion and just remembering it. I go, I don’t know how they do it, but when it comes to those pay-per-views, they blow the roof off, and it’s incredible. And I just really thought with TNA, I go, I will never, ever be Kurt Angle. He’s just my hero, but I know that he did something special with going to TNA and I go, maybe, just maybe, this guy that a bunch of people, most people, seem to respect and have been waiting to see what I can do, maybe me showing up here and being involved could be another spark that does something, because they’re already getting talked about and making some moves, and they’ve been a insane brand for years. But I go, maybe, just maybe, me being there makes this a bigger and better place by 1%. Then falling in love with the locker room and everyone behind the scenes, I just go, this is the fit. I wasn’t going to go anywhere. I didn’t want to. A couple dates for somebody and a couple dates at AEW, 100% I would have done that. But I just go I need to travel the world and be able to sleep at night knowing that I can go, because I talked this sh*t for 15 years. No one’s better, no one can follow me. Sorry about the booking, but that’s not my call. And it’s like, now it’s like, back it up or don’t. And I had to, and I would have gone almost anywhere for a few dates just to check it out, but TNA was the fit. I would have watched their progression from the outside if I wasn’t there, but I’m rooting for all those guys and girls.”

On a possible WWE Hall of Fame induction: “I guess I think everybody kind of gets in eventually, but listening to that [my accomplishments], it’s like, it’s awesome. I know I downplayed the US Title a little bit, and sometimes it was just like, I’ve been there before, which is like, Hey, we got a bunch of heels going over in this pay-per-view Kofi has to win this match and win the US title back for you after like, two weeks, and you’re like, okay, and it doesn’t make sense. But there’s a lot of times where it did matter and make sense, and it felt good to be like oh, we have a good story, and now a title is involved, and now I’m fighting for it. And now I got it. Now it got taken away from me. Oh, I gotta chase it again. There’s a lot, I would say 70% of those things that you announced were like, I’m picturing the pay-per-view that led to it, or where we went afterwards. And it was like, that’s, that’s what I like. And that 1554 matches on TV would have been so much more if I wasn’t always, like, getting yelled at and taken off the show. Sometimes I really feel like there’s 10 more TV matches we could have got in there.”

On if he feels like he had a Hall of Fame career: “Reading the paperwork and knowing what I can do? Sure. I would say yeah. But I genuinely don’t think about it at all. Some things I focus on, like hey, I have to give my body 11 out of 10 for any match that I’m in, no matter what company it’s in, or where it’s at, or if there’s 80 people or something. But knowing those stats, it’s like, yeah, I did, and it won’t be mentioned, probably even if I was in the Hall of Fame. But it was like, no one will ever follow that number of shows in a row, without being injured, without being out, without needing a week off.”

On a possible WWE return: “Maybe, but I really love what I’m doing. I really, really love what we’re doing as a company, and what I get to do on my free time, plus with the company. So sure, possibly something. [But still be with TNA?] Yeah, and that’s fine. I’ve said this since they started talking together and making things public about everything with WWE relationship, I said, if I can help TNA get something, I will be there. If it’s to go to NXT and have a match, I’m not interested. I’ve done everything I’ve could possibly do in NXT, and if it’s to do something with someone that I worked with, like Randy or Cody or Seth or something, I would be open to it if it helped TNA do something, or make a stride, or just get some kind of box checked to help us out. But I otherwise, I will be cheering along on the outside.”