Nic Nemeth isn’t ruling out the possibility of teaming with his brother Ryan Nemeth in WWE’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic.

With Nic and Ryan currently holding tag team gold in TNA Wrestling, Nemeth was asked by SportsKeeda about potentially entering the tournament named after the late WWE Hall of Famer. While his schedule is already crowded, the former Dolph Ziggler admitted the idea appeals to him.

“Yes, it’d be fun to be a part of it. I have a ton going on right now, but it would be kind of cool to be a part of it,” Nemeth said.

If the Nemeth brothers were to enter the tournament, Nic would prefer being matched against a team outside their usual circle of opponents.

“And I don’t know who I’d want to face. I would like to face someone I’ve never been in the ring with, so to see if Ryan and I still have the cohesion when we’re going out there against someone that isn’t in our usual wheelhouse.”

The Dusty Rhodes connection would also carry some personal significance for Nemeth, who worked with Rhodes during his lengthy WWE career.

Nemeth recalled sharing the ring with Rhodes on an episode of WWE RAW and feeling that his own performance didn’t measure up to what Rhodes brought to the segment.

“I got to be in the ring with him on WWE RAW once, and I was terrible. I was so bad, and he was so good and so smooth and had so much fun that he afterwards – I guess the quarter hour did a good number because he was getting all the emails back then.”

The segment apparently performed well enough that Rhodes continued reminding Nemeth about it whenever they crossed paths.

“After that, every time I saw Dusty, he goes, ‘Nicky Nemeth!’ He goes, ‘We were the number one segment on Monday Night RAW, me and you.’”

For Nemeth, however, the lasting memory goes beyond anything they accomplished together on television.

“The coolest friggin thing in the world was being a friend of his and just talking to him or having his number,” he said. “It’s absurd to me in this world sometimes when you get to meet your heroes.”

Nemeth also weighed in on the arrival of the Wyatt Sicks in TNA Wrestling before their debut episode had aired.

Asked how he and Ryan would react as TNA’s tag team champions if the group came after them, Nemeth joked that discretion would be the better part of valor.

“That’s someone who Ryan and I would be scared as s*** of,” Nemeth said. “Myself and Ryan being the tag team champions and being smart about it, we would sure as hell run and hide and watch somebody else be the first sacrifice to whoever that is.”

Rather than immediately volunteering to confront the newcomers, Nemeth said the brothers might need some time to assess the situation.

“And then we would make ourselves known to say, okay, yeah, we can handle this maybe in a month or two.”