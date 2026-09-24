TNA World Champion Nic Nemeth will travel to Tampa, Florida, for media appearances on September 30 and October 1 as the company builds toward Bound For Glory.

TNA announced the two-day visit in a September 22 press release. The promotion said Nemeth will conduct interviews and other appearances to preview its October 11 pay-per-view at the Yuengling Center. TNA has not announced a public meet-and-greet as part of the visit.

Nemeth is scheduled to defend the TNA World Championship against Leon Slater at Bound For Glory. Slater earned the opportunity by invoking Option C and relinquishing the X-Division Championship. Wrestling Headlines previously covered the title vacancy and Slater’s decision.

The champion also holds the TNA World Tag Team Championship with his brother Ryan Nemeth. Their title reign puts Nic in two championship pictures ahead of TNA’s biggest event of the year, although the company has not announced a tag title defense for Bound For Glory in its media-tour release.

Bound For Glory is set for Sunday, October 11, in Tampa. TNA says the event will air on pay-per-view and TNA+.

Source: TNA Wrestling’s original announcement.