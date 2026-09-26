Nic Nemeth says he told TNA to hire Man Like DeReiss after wrestling him in Ireland, and he also sees Ben Bishop as a strong prospect for the company. In a new interview with Wrestleview’s Jerome Wilen, the TNA World Champion also defended WWE’s Money in the Bank concept ahead of this year’s event.

Nemeth recalled meeting DeReiss for one of his first independent matches after leaving WWE. He said DeReiss’s entrance caught his attention before their match, and his work in the ring convinced Nemeth to recommend him to TNA. Nemeth recalled telling the wrestler, “when I get back to TNA I am absolutely saying we need to hire you right now.” He described DeReiss as young, charismatic and receptive to feedback.

Bishop was Nemeth’s other choice when asked which unsigned wrestlers he would like to see in TNA. Nemeth said he had faced Bishop about three times in the past two years and praised the nearly seven-foot wrestler’s range, charisma and room to improve. He said both men met his test for whether a prospective signing can stand out and develop further.

On Money in the Bank, Nemeth rejected the idea that WWE should retire the match. He said the briefcase can give a wrestler who has not received a sustained main-event push a chance to build momentum and show what they can do. Nemeth acknowledged that WWE could change the event’s frequency or alternate the men’s and women’s matches, but said the opportunity at the heart of the concept still works.

Nemeth’s remarks come after he called for more WWE and TNA crossover in a separate interview earlier this week. His recommendations of DeReiss and Bishop were his own assessment; TNA has not announced either man as a signing.

Source: Wrestleview’s interview with Nic Nemeth.