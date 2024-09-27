The second match for TNA Bound For Glory 2024 has been announced.

During the September 26 episode of TNA iMPACT on AXS TV and TNA+, two matches were made official for the biggest TNA Wrestling event of the year.

As noted, PCO vs. Matt Cardona in a Monster’s Ball match was announced for TNA Bound For Glory 2024 during the 9/26 show.

Additionally, the main event of the evening saw Joe Hendry emerge victorious over Frankie Kazarian in a No. 1 Contender’s Match. With the victory, Hendry moves on to challenge Nic Nemeth for the TNA World Championship in the main event of TNA Bound For Glory 2024.

TNA Bound For Glory 2024 is scheduled to emanate from Wayne State Fieldhouse in Detroit, Michigan on October 26.