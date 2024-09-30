An AEW vs. TNA showdown has been announced for an upcoming House Of Glory event.
Over the weekend, HoG announced TNA Champion Nic Nemeth taking on frequent AEW competitor El Hijo del Vikingo in the main event of their “Salvation” show scheduled for October 18.
Check out the announcement below.
BREAKING
Friday, October 18th, HOG presents #SALVATION featuring Mike Santana defending the HOG Heavyweight Championship against Masato Tanaka, and just announced: Nic Nemeth will go one on one with El Hijo De Vikingo!!!
Tickets Available ⬇️https://t.co/WSGTOWZ1uc pic.twitter.com/3ccVFfi31G
— House Of Glory Wrestling (@HOGwrestling) September 29, 2024