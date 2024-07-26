The lineup for next week’s episode of TNA iMPACT on AXS TV and TNA+ is starting to take shape.

During this week’s post-Slammiversary episode of the weekly two-hour Thursday night prime time program, it was announced that the PCO and Steph De Lander wedding will take place on next week’s show.

Also scheduled for the August 1 episode of TNA iMPACT is TNA World Champion Nic Nemeth defending against Mustafa Ali, Frankie Kazarian vs. Ryan Nemeth, as well as Masha Slamovich vs. Jody Threat.

Additionally, it was announced that Joe Hendry will be speaking on the 8/1 show, and that Rosemary will be in action following several weeks of vignettes.