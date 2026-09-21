Nic Nemeth has weighed in on TNA not being represented in the upcoming WWE NXT Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic.

The full field for the tournament was announced on September 20, featuring teams representing WWE’s three brands as well as AAA. However, no TNA teams were included despite the ongoing working relationship between WWE and TNA.

During an appearance on Unlikely with Adrian Hernandez (see video below), Nemeth was asked whether he was disappointed by TNA’s absence from the tournament.

“It doesn’t because myself and my brother are comically busy at the moment,” Nemeth said. “But it does, as a TNA wrestler, not being the tag champs, yeah, it does. Because there’s a relationship there.”

Nemeth noted that TNA has previously provided opportunities for NXT talent to gain television time and experience, and said it would be nice to see that relationship continue to work both ways.

“We’ve had some moments where we got a lot of NXT people who were brand new, gave them a shot, gave them some TV time, got those reps in. It would be nice to see it replicated. But, of course, it’s not always the time and place for it.”

Nemeth pointed to the extensive crossover between the two promotions over the past several months, including appearances by talent on NXT, TNA, Raw and SmackDown.

“There were times for months where we were going back and forth all over NXT, our guys and gals were, and all over TNA. NXT guys and gals were [showing up]. Some people were going to Raw and SmackDown, and it led to Leon Slater getting some cool moments and Joe Hendry getting some cool stuff when he was still with us.”

Nemeth added that he expects more crossover opportunities to come when the timing is right.

“So all of those moments can still happen, and they will when the time is right. It would be great to be represented out there. But also, I’m super busy right now, and I’m not interested in doing NXT as the world champion and tag team champion.”

Looking ahead, Nemeth said he would like to see the WWE-TNA relationship continue, describing the partnership as beneficial for both companies.

“But… down the line, I would love to see more of an interaction if we continue that relationship because it was really fruitful for both sides,” he said. “I was very impressed with some young up-and-comers getting some reps with us and getting to see our guys.”

Nemeth also cited Cruz Montana as an example of someone who benefited from appearing before the NXT audience ahead of a larger opportunity.

“You got to see Cruz Montana showing up on NXT before he showed up at NXT. So he’s doing, in theory, his own vignette to let that audience know, when you see me next time, I’m going to be kicking everyone’s ass, and that’s why you get that emotion and that reaction because he got to be over there a few times before that.”

Nemeth concluded, “So it’s been really positive for us. Hopefully it’s been as positive for them, and I would like to see more in the future.”