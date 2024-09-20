Could WWE be building up to a future battle between Raw and SmackDown General Managers?

Nick Aldis and Adam Pearce shared an interesting back-and-forth on social media this week that would suggest it is certainly a possibility.

Things got started on Wednesday, when WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce released a video where he spoke directly into the camera and answered the question, “Would you ever come back to active wrestling and face Nick Aldis?”

On Thursday, Pearce got his response.

WWE SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis took to X on Thursday and issued a response statement to his Raw counterpart.

“After much deliberation I have decided to respond to this post by my Raw counterpart,” Aldis wrote, along with a photo of himself looking jacked in the gym. “We both enjoyed a decorated tenure in our careers before WWE; there is no doubt you [and] I respect the legacy and tradition of our industry. So you’re asking if I would step in the ring with you?”

Aldis concluded, “Time will tell.”