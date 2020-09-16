Last night the United Wrestling Network put on their Primetime Live pay per view, which featured a diverse lineup of matches including an NWA title defense from world’s champion Nick Aldis and former WWE superstar Mike Bennett. The special aired on FITE TV, but many fans were quick to point out the numerous streaming and buffering issues they had that hindered their enjoyment of the show.

Following the event…Aldis would take to Twitter to comment on the streaming issues and complimenting Bennett are putting in a great performance. He writes, “All I can say regarding the issues with the ppv tonight is @nwa fans deserve better, and you will get it. Also we busted our asses in what time we had to deliver a main event and Mike Bennett is a quality professional and he deserves your respect.”

All I can say regarding the issues with the ppv tonight is @nwa fans deserve better, and you will get it. Also we busted our asses in what time we had to deliver a main event and Mike Bennett is a quality professional and he deserves your respect. — Nick Aldis (@RealNickAldis) September 16, 2020

After his successful defense over Bennett Aldis is steadily approaching a two-year reign with the NWA championship after he won it back from AEW superstar Cody Rhodes at the NWA 70th Anniversary show.